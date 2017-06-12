FIA Investigating Richard Hammond's The Grand Tour Accident
While filming for Amazon's The Grand Tour TV show, Hammond escaped from his inverted Rimac Concept One electric supercar after somersaulting the car down a hillside after the finish line of the Swiss hillclimb course. The $1million car, which boasts over 1,000bhp, then burst into flames, sustaining massive damage.
