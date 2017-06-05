Everything Went Wrong On The A-10 Warthog's First Mission In The War On Terror

The A-10 Warthog is the aerial savior for ground troops everywhere, and despite its advancing age and having been in near-constant combat for 15 years now, the recently released U.S. Air Force fiscal year 2018 defense budget once again indicates it will stay flying for some time. But what a lot of people don't know is that this revered aircraft's first mission to attack the Taliban over Afghanistan was nearly a disaster.

