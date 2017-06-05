Everything Went Wrong On The A-10 Warthog's First Mission In The War On Terror
The A-10 Warthog is the aerial savior for ground troops everywhere, and despite its advancing age and having been in near-constant combat for 15 years now, the recently released U.S. Air Force fiscal year 2018 defense budget once again indicates it will stay flying for some time. But what a lot of people don't know is that this revered aircraft's first mission to attack the Taliban over Afghanistan was nearly a disaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|20 hr
|uobd2
|13
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|20 hr
|diyobd2
|4
|R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|uobd2
|3
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Sun
|uobd2
|4
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com (Nov '16)
|Sun
|uobd2
|4
|VPECKER Easydiag Car Models List (Tested) (Mar '16)
|Sun
|uobd2
|3
|Renault CAN Clip V156 and Consult 3 III For Nis... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|uobd2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC