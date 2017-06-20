Elon Musk says that Superchargers will soon be powered by solar energy
Tesla's cars are already branded as the car of the future, and now, they're promising to depend on the fuel of the future as well. We're not just talking about electricity - rather, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that he wants Tesla's Supercharger network to run completely on solar power or batteries.
