Daniel Ricciardo wins chaotic F1 Azer...

Daniel Ricciardo wins chaotic F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14 hrs ago

Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday with Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll -- yes, you read that correctly-- completing the podium line-up in a chaotic race saw multiple appearances of the safety car, an extended red flag period, retirements and penalties aplenty. Starting from tenth on the grid, thanks to a crash in the final part of qualifying on Saturday, victory was probably the furthest thing from the Australian's mind and after dropping to 17th after lap six thanks to pitting with debris in his brakes, even a points finish must have been a faint dream.

Chicago, IL

