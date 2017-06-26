Daniel Ricciardo wins chaotic F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday with Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll -- yes, you read that correctly-- completing the podium line-up in a chaotic race saw multiple appearances of the safety car, an extended red flag period, retirements and penalties aplenty. Starting from tenth on the grid, thanks to a crash in the final part of qualifying on Saturday, victory was probably the furthest thing from the Australian's mind and after dropping to 17th after lap six thanks to pitting with debris in his brakes, even a points finish must have been a faint dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|Jun 23
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|Jun 22
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Jun 22
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC