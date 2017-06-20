Daniel Ricciardo Is At It Again

Daniel Ricciardo Is At It Again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

In a true rarity , Canadian Grand Prix podium interviewer and actor Patrick Stewart did a shoey with third-place finisher Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday. There's video of it here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Porsche steering master adapter how to install 1 hr lalaura 1
Renault CAN CLIP V169 software where to download? 1 hr lalaura 2
Using XTOOL X100 Pad 2 to read GM Chevrolet Oni... 4 hr xToolEShop 1
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 13 hr parviz 43
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 15 hr Rambo 182
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) Jun 8 uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Jun 7 Jerry523 5
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC