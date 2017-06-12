Chase Elliott scores season high second place in Monster Energy Cup race at Michigan
Chase Elliott recorded a season-high second place finish at Michigan Sunday as the 21-year-old driver looks to secure his first win of his Cup career. The finish marks the Georgia native's third-straight finish in the top 10. "I didn't think we had a very good car coming into the day and guys made a lot of gains and was able to run just outside the top 5 - the end of the top 5 towards the end," Elliott said after Sunday's race.
