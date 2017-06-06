CEO Elon Musk says Tesla will need mo...

CEO Elon Musk says Tesla will need more factories

17 hrs ago

CEO Elon Musk says Tesla will need more factories The billionaire estimates that Tesla will need at least three new plants -- maybe more Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rSUcOl SAN FRANCISCO - With four electric vehicle models either on sale or in development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the growing brand may be required to build at least three and "possibly as many as 10 or 20" new factories to keep up with expected demand. Tesla's first mid-priced car, the Model 3, is due to start deliveries later this year.

Chicago, IL

