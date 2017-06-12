Car Catapults Over Median Into Tour B...

Car Catapults Over Median Into Tour Bus In Horrifying Fatal Crash

A doctor driving what looks like a Mazda hatchback in Japan somehow launched his car over a divider and directly into a tour bus, killing himself and injuring 45, Japan Times The crash happened on the Tomei Expressway in Shinshiro, Aichi Prefecture. A tour bus was taking tourists towards the city of Minami Alps in Yamanash Prefecture for a day of cherry picking and shopping.

