Car Catapults Over Median Into Tour Bus In Horrifying Fatal Crash

A doctor driving what looks like a Mazda hatchback in Japan somehow launched his car over a divider and directly into a tour bus, killing himself and injuring 45, Japan Times The crash happened on the Tomei Expressway in Shinshiro, Aichi Prefecture. A tour bus was taking tourists towards the city of Minami Alps in Yamanash Prefecture for a day of cherry picking and shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.