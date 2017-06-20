California lawmaker pushing bill to j...

California lawmaker pushing bill to jolt electric car market with $3 billion in subsidies

California's electric car rebate program needs a recharge to meet the state's clean air goals, said Democrat Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco. His bill to provide $3 billion in subsidies for electric car buyers over 12 years is wending its way through the Legislature.

