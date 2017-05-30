Backed by Toyota, engineers race to b...

Backed by Toyota, engineers race to build flying car ahead of Tokyo Olympic games

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Engineers, supported by Toyota Motor Corp., demonstrated a flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. Cartivator, a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying car, dubbed SkyDrive, in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Sure Is A Funny Looking Fire Truck 7 hr ghkjljlhj 1
GM Problems - Are You Having Problems With Your... (Aug '08) 10 hr don g willows 392
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... Sat Jerry523 1
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Fri Jerry523 3
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum Fri Ambrosio 8
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... Thu JAGUAR 3
New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl... Jun 1 Jerry523 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC