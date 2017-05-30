Backed by Toyota, engineers race to build flying car ahead of Tokyo Olympic games

Engineers, supported by Toyota Motor Corp., demonstrated a flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. Cartivator, a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying car, dubbed SkyDrive, in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding.

