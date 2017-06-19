Automakers Fight Weaker Sales by Cutting Shifts, Laying Off Workers
Despite other signs of a relatively healthy economy, things are starting to get worrisome in the auto industry where manufacturers have been scheduling production cuts faster than at any time since the Great Recession. General Motors, which had already dropped shifts at five plants since last autumn, now says it will eliminate a shift at the Fairfax, Kansas plant building its once-popular Chevrolet Malibu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|19 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|19 hr
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|23 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Thu
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC