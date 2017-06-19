Automakers Fight Weaker Sales by Cutt...

Automakers Fight Weaker Sales by Cutting Shifts, Laying Off Workers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Despite other signs of a relatively healthy economy, things are starting to get worrisome in the auto industry where manufacturers have been scheduling production cuts faster than at any time since the Great Recession. General Motors, which had already dropped shifts at five plants since last autumn, now says it will eliminate a shift at the Fairfax, Kansas plant building its once-popular Chevrolet Malibu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! 19 hr uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 19 hr MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... 23 hr Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Thu uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Thu jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Thu jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Thu jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC