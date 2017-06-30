Auto sales likely to continue falling...

Read more: USA Today

Auto sales likely to continue falling in 2nd half of 2017 Yet the industry is on track for its fifth best sales year ever Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ttCjqe DETROIT -- Auto sales, while still high by historic standards, are expected to continue drop in the second half of the year, an auto industry economist says. Some 8.4 million new vehicles were sold in the first half of the year, down 2.3% compared to the same period last year.

