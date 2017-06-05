Aston Martin calls for investment clarity after inconclusive UK election

Aston Martin called on British politicians to provide rapid reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a snap election gave no political party an overall majority in the UK parliament. "We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global competitiveness of the British economy," CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

