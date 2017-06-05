Aston Martin calls for investment cla...

Aston Martin calls for investment clarity after inconclusive UK election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Aston Martin called on British politicians to provide rapid reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a snap election gave no political party an overall majority in the UK parliament. "We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global competitiveness of the British economy," CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) Thu uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Wed Jerry523 5
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... Wed Jerry523 5
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... Wed Jerry523 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Jun 6 uobd2 13
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Jun 6 diyobd2 4
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16) Jun 6 uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC