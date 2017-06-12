Apple CEO unveils self-driving plans:...

Apple CEO unveils self-driving plans: 'The mother of all AI projects'

13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

After years toiling away in secret on its car project, Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook has for the first time laid out exactly what the company is up to in the automotive market: It's concentrating on self-driving technology. "We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on June 5. "It's a core technology that we view as very important."

Read more at Automotive News.

