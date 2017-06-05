An American F-15E Just Shot Down An Armed Drone Over Syria
An American F-15E shot down a suspected pro-Syrian government drone in southeastern Syria today after it "dropped one of several weapons it was carrying near a position occupied by Coalition personnel who are training and advising partner ground forces in the fight against ISIS", according to the CENTCOM news release . The drone was not identified but was described as being similar in size to the American made MQ-1 Predator .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16)
|Thu
|uobd2
|2
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|5
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|5
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|2
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|Jun 6
|uobd2
|13
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Jun 6
|diyobd2
|4
|R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|uobd2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC