An American F-15E Just Shot Down An Armed Drone Over Syria

An American F-15E shot down a suspected pro-Syrian government drone in southeastern Syria today after it "dropped one of several weapons it was carrying near a position occupied by Coalition personnel who are training and advising partner ground forces in the fight against ISIS", according to the CENTCOM news release . The drone was not identified but was described as being similar in size to the American made MQ-1 Predator .

