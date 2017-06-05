All-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3 Preview
Instead of waiting for a major international auto show, Porsche , Microsoft, and Turn 10 Studios surprised fans when they ripped the covers off the all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the 2017 Xbox E3 conference. The team behind the Forza racing franchise announced a new six year partnership with Porsche, and to celebrate, revealed the new supercar will be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport 7 title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't GM,Ford and Chrysler build reliable v... (Dec '06)
|38 min
|Lyon Kunin
|47
|Porsche steering master adapter how to install
|8 hr
|lalaura
|1
|Renault CAN CLIP V169 software where to download?
|8 hr
|lalaura
|2
|Using XTOOL X100 Pad 2 to read GM Chevrolet Oni...
|11 hr
|xToolEShop
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|parviz
|43
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|22 hr
|Rambo
|182
|How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16)
|Jun 8
|uobd2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC