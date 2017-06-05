All-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed a...

All-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3 Preview

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Instead of waiting for a major international auto show, Porsche , Microsoft, and Turn 10 Studios surprised fans when they ripped the covers off the all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the 2017 Xbox E3 conference. The team behind the Forza racing franchise announced a new six year partnership with Porsche, and to celebrate, revealed the new supercar will be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport 7 title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't GM,Ford and Chrysler build reliable v... (Dec '06) 38 min Lyon Kunin 47
Porsche steering master adapter how to install 8 hr lalaura 1
Renault CAN CLIP V169 software where to download? 8 hr lalaura 2
Using XTOOL X100 Pad 2 to read GM Chevrolet Oni... 11 hr xToolEShop 1
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 19 hr parviz 43
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 22 hr Rambo 182
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) Jun 8 uobd2 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC