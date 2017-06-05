All-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3 Preview

Instead of waiting for a major international auto show, Porsche , Microsoft, and Turn 10 Studios surprised fans when they ripped the covers off the all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the 2017 Xbox E3 conference. The team behind the Forza racing franchise announced a new six year partnership with Porsche, and to celebrate, revealed the new supercar will be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport 7 title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.