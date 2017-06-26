Air bag scandal-plagued Takata files for Chaptera

Air bag scandal-plagued Takata files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Hobbled by a deadly air bag scandal, Japanese auto supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://usat.ly/2tKwDWE A worker demonstrates a pyro-electric wheel airbag initiator during a presentation for journalists at the international automotive supplier Takata Ignition Systems GmbH in Schoenebeck, Germany, in 2014 Hobbled by a deadly air bag scandal, Japanese auto supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday as it continues to navigate the largest recall in U.S. history to fix a defect blamed for at least 16 deaths worldwide.

