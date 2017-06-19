After conquering Le Mans, Porsche may give Formula E's electric cars a shot
Porsche is one of the most legendary names in racing, so having it join Formula E would be a big boost to electric-car racing. The Formula E electric-car racing series is quickly proving that it's no joke.
