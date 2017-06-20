Action Movies Convinced Me That This ...

Action Movies Convinced Me That This BMW On Fire Would Explode, Which ...

Read more: Jalopnik

First, let me get this out of the way: I didn't wish for the for the BMW to explode, I was only expecting it to and was disappointed when it didn't after everyone cleared out of the way. Because I was apparently raised on Michael Bay movies.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,971

