Action Movies Convinced Me That This BMW On Fire Would Explode, Which ...
First, let me get this out of the way: I didn't wish for the for the BMW to explode, I was only expecting it to and was disappointed when it didn't after everyone cleared out of the way. Because I was apparently raised on Michael Bay movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR ET108 USB Inspection Camera introduction
|3 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Root Exposed
|11,771
|V4.0.1 Condor XC-Mini software Free on Mega
|22 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|Thu
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|Wed
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Would you buy a car from Amazon?
|Jun 14
|Jeff Gordon
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programm...
|Jun 14
|xToolEShop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC