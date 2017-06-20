A Trump NAFTA victory rides on big ch...

A Trump NAFTA victory rides on big changes to how cars are built

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Automotive News

To President Donald Trump, America's $500 billion trade deficit is a symbol of economic weakness. If he wants a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement to shrink that number, he'll need a seismic shift in how cars are made on the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... 11 hr Eobdtool 1
New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A... 11 hr Eobdtool 1
UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A... 11 hr Eobdtool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... 11 hr Eobdtool 1
Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?... 13 hr Jerry523 1
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 Tue uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) Tue lalaura 9
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC