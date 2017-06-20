24 Hours of Le Mans video: See how Co...

24 Hours of Le Mans video: See how Corvette Racing uses CrossFit for extra edge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Corvette Racing, which paced the GTE Pro class on 24 Hours of Le Mans test day, has a not-so-secret weapon for its pit crews this year: CrossFit. For the last several months, the pit crews for both Corvette C7.R race cars have used the training regimen in an effort to shave seconds from its pit stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) 10 hr uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... 13 hr Jerry523 5
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... 14 hr Jerry523 5
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... 16 hr Jerry523 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Tue uobd2 13
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Tue diyobd2 4
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16) Tue uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC