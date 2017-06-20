2018 Jaguar Xe SV Project 8: Finally, a Fire-Breathing Xe
We've been waiting for Jaguar to produce a truly hot version of the XE since the sedan was introduced in 2014. Now, for a few lucky buyers, it has finally arrived in the form of the limited-edition 592-hp XE SV Project 8, set to be unveiled at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?...
|1 min
|Jerry523
|1
|Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99
|17 hr
|uobd2
|5
|vdm ucandas (Jan '14)
|17 hr
|lalaura
|9
|XTOOL X100 PAD program Grand Cherokee remote ke...
|19 hr
|Xtooleshop
|1
|Would you buy a car from Amazon?
|20 hr
|dasiener
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Mon
|burnett
|9
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|Jun 23
|uobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC