2018 Jaguar Xe SV Project 8: Finally, a Fire-Breathing Xe

We've been waiting for Jaguar to produce a truly hot version of the XE since the sedan was introduced in 2014. Now, for a few lucky buyers, it has finally arrived in the form of the limited-edition 592-hp XE SV Project 8, set to be unveiled at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

