2017 Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raises $1.3 million

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised $1.3 million during this year's 23rd anniversary ride -- the most funds raised in a single year since 2008. Funds raised benefit Victory Junction -- a camp located in Randleman, North Carolina, dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

