You Can Get A Rear-Engined BMW With A...

You Can Get A Rear-Engined BMW With A Carbon Fiber Body For Less Than A Honda Civic

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

What comes to mind when you think exotic cars? Probably something like a carbon fiber shell and an engine behind the driver. You might be surprised to learn that can have both with a warranty, and it will cost you well under $20,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 6 hr rojiva 312
News Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300 18 hr Skntired 1
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Wed House 41
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) May 13 luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? May 10 diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... May 9 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC