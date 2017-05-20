Watch This All-Kevlar-And-Carbon BMW ...

Watch This All-Kevlar-And-Carbon BMW M2 Shred Tires With An American V8

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The BMW M2 is one of the most capable road cars on sale today, with solid handling and a powerful turbo straight six. Here's what happens when you take all that out and turn it into an all-kevlar-and-carbon drift car with a high-revving Chevy small block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) 2 hr Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) 3 hr Ambrosio 20
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... 3 hr Ambrosio 2
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) Sun diyobd2 2
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Sun Dan1303 181
How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16) Sun SMH 3
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) May 2 lalaura 32
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC