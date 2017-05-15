Watch these pizza delivery scooters battle it out on the racetrack

If you're a fan of dinner deliveries, you may be impressed, or possibly alarmed, by the driving skills of this pair of riders. If you've ever spent any time in Japan, chances are you soon caught sight of one of Honda's three-wheeled "Gyro" delivery scooters weaving its way through traffic, probably carrying a tasty pizza to a hungry customer drooling patiently at home in their shoebox-sized apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.