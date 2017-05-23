VW's Mueller says establishing culture change could still take years

Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Mueller said some managers are resisting the automaker's push for a new era of accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to establish a new corporate culture. VW's drive to become more transparent and decentralize power is seen by investors as a key part of its campaign to regain trust following its admission in September 2015 that it cheated on U.S. diesel-emissions tests.

