VW's Mueller says establishing culture change could still take years
Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Mueller said some managers are resisting the automaker's push for a new era of accountability after its emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to establish a new corporate culture. VW's drive to become more transparent and decentralize power is seen by investors as a key part of its campaign to regain trust following its admission in September 2015 that it cheated on U.S. diesel-emissions tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|Mon
|Robertico
|3
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|May 20
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 19
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|May 18
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC