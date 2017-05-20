VW might discontinue Beetle, our top minivans of 2017 and more

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. Daily Drive-Thru: The Beetle's day's are numbered, our top 5 minivans of 2017, photos of the Chevy Tahoe and more Some car companies have an iconic vehicle that truly embodies what their brand is all about, like the sturdy, reliable Ford F-150, the value-savvy Toyota Camry or the unnecessarily fast Dodge Viper For Volkswagen that vehicle, I would argue, is Beetle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.