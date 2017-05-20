Volvo's R&D chief sees EVs ahead, but says gas engines aren't dead
Volvo's electrification strategy includes putting an unprecedented focus on plug-in hybrid technology, and launching at least one fully electric car before the end of the decade. We sat down with Henrik Green, the company's senior vice president of research and development, to get more insight on the technologies keeping his team busy.
