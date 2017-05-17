Volvo CEO says new generation of diesel engines could be the last
Volvo's latest generation of diesel engines could be its last because the cost of reducing emissions of nitrogen oxide is becoming too expensive, CEO Hakan Samuelsson was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "From today's perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines," Samuelsson told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
