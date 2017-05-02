Volkswagen looks to natural gas to lower fleet emissions as it pivots away from diesel after scandal
In the wake of the ongoing Volkswagen diesel scandal , VW is exploring options outside diesel that could help it lower emissions and improve fleet fuel economy. One potential avenue is cars that run on natural gas, and VW has been talking with both Exxon Mobil and Gazprom in hopes they back the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Tue
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|Tue
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|Tue
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|Mon
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC