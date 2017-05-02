Volkswagen looks to natural gas to lo...

Volkswagen looks to natural gas to lower fleet emissions as it pivots away from diesel after scandal

In the wake of the ongoing Volkswagen diesel scandal , VW is exploring options outside diesel that could help it lower emissions and improve fleet fuel economy. One potential avenue is cars that run on natural gas, and VW has been talking with both Exxon Mobil and Gazprom in hopes they back the idea.

