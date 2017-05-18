Uber Threatens To Fire The Self-Drivi...

Uber Threatens To Fire The Self-Driving Car Guru At The Center Of Its Fight With Google

17 hrs ago

Uber has threatened to fire the executive at the center of its litigation with Google if he refuses to turn over any files he allegedly stole from the tech giant. The story of how self-driving guru Anthony Levandowski left Google for Uber is a weird, complex tale of alleged theft , a lot of cash and deception.

Chicago, IL

