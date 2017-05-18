Uber Threatens To Fire Ex Google Engi...

Uber Threatens To Fire Ex Google Engineer At Center Of Cheating Controversy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Uber General Counsel Salle Yoo made the demand in a May 15 letter to Anthony Levandowski, citing a court order. Yoo told him that failure to comply with the demand could result in his termination from the company, according to a court filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ... 2 hr Spotted Girl 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 11 hr rojiva 312
News Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300 23 hr Skntired 1
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) May 17 House 41
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) May 13 luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? May 10 diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC