Uber Threatens To Fire Ex Google Engineer At Center Of Cheating Controversy
Uber General Counsel Salle Yoo made the demand in a May 15 letter to Anthony Levandowski, citing a court order. Yoo told him that failure to comply with the demand could result in his termination from the company, according to a court filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|11 hr
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|23 hr
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC