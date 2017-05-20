Uber Fires Engineer Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets From Waymo
Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, a star engineer who ran the company's self-driving car division before being accused of stealing trade secrets from rival Waymo . The notice was given on Friday, according to a termination letter obtained by the Washington Post .
