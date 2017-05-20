Two Dead in Crash of ICON Amphibious Aircraft ICON A5
A pilot and passenger died in the crash of an ICON amphibious aircraft Monday morning on Lake Berryessa in Northern California, not far from the aircraft manufacturer's headquarters in Vacaville. Pilot Jon Murray Karkow, 55, and passenger Cagri Sever, 41 were both employees of ICON.
