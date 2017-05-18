Tuner Shop Busted For Illegally Importing An R33 GT-R
All JDM Motors , a Japanese tuner and import car parts store in North Charleston, SC, was accused of smuggling illegal cars into the United States after authorities discovered a 1996 Nissan R33 GT-R hidden in a shipping container. Inspectors with Customs and Border Protection opened a container and found a bubble-wrapped R33 GT-R on top of two rows of used engines, transmissions and other parts, reports The Post and Courier .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Wed
|House
|41
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 14
|Hillbilly
|311
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC