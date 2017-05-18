Tuner Shop Busted For Illegally Impor...

Tuner Shop Busted For Illegally Importing An R33 GT-R

All JDM Motors , a Japanese tuner and import car parts store in North Charleston, SC, was accused of smuggling illegal cars into the United States after authorities discovered a 1996 Nissan R33 GT-R hidden in a shipping container. Inspectors with Customs and Border Protection opened a container and found a bubble-wrapped R33 GT-R on top of two rows of used engines, transmissions and other parts, reports The Post and Courier .

