Toyota has its eye on the sky as it b...

Toyota has its eye on the sky as it backs ambitious flying car project

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

With another big hitter showing an interest in flying cars, serious developments in the sector could be on the way. Early flying car projects consisted of sticking a pair of wings on a regular car, flooring the gas and hoping for the best, as evidenced by this ropey-looking effort cobbled together by a Russian fella a few years back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 21 hr Hillbilly 311
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) Sat luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? May 10 diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... May 9 car-diagnostic-tool 1
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) May 8 Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) May 8 Ambrosio 20
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC