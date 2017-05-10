This Wildly Vulgar 27-Year-Old Car De...

This Wildly Vulgar 27-Year-Old Car Dealership Parody Ad Is Still Fucking Great

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

I've seen this ad, from the noted fictional Baltimore-area GM dealership known as Big Bill Hell's, pop up in our comments section over the years, and I just now realized we'd never featured it. Well consider that fixed, and, as the ad says, Fuck you, Baltimore! Big Bill Hell's is fantastic, we all agree on that, but where did this come from? It's subtly VCR-look shows that it clearly pre-dates the modern internet era, which is what makes it even more incredible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15) 9 hr luzey 4
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Wed diyobd2 2
Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15) May 10 diyobd2 4
Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan... May 9 car-diagnostic-tool 1
How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15) May 8 Ambachew 4
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) May 8 Ambrosio 20
KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa... May 8 Ambrosio 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,982,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC