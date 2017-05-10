This Wildly Vulgar 27-Year-Old Car Dealership Parody Ad Is Still Fucking Great
I've seen this ad, from the noted fictional Baltimore-area GM dealership known as Big Bill Hell's, pop up in our comments section over the years, and I just now realized we'd never featured it. Well consider that fixed, and, as the ad says, Fuck you, Baltimore! Big Bill Hell's is fantastic, we all agree on that, but where did this come from? It's subtly VCR-look shows that it clearly pre-dates the modern internet era, which is what makes it even more incredible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Wed
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|How to solve MVP Key Pro M8 Driver problem (Jan '15)
|May 8
|Ambachew
|4
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Ambrosio
|20
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|May 8
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC