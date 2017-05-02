This Is What It Looks Like When A Tor...

This Is What It Looks Like When A Tornado Hits A Car Dealership

12 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Severe storms producing powerful tornadoes ripped through the town of Canton, Texas, on Saturday and a local Fiat-Chrysler dealer took the full brunt of the twister. The devastation to vehicles and property is frightening, but luckily all of the employees made it out safely.

