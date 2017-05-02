This Is What It Looks Like When A Tornado Hits A Car Dealership
Severe storms producing powerful tornadoes ripped through the town of Canton, Texas, on Saturday and a local Fiat-Chrysler dealer took the full brunt of the twister. The devastation to vehicles and property is frightening, but luckily all of the employees made it out safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|3 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|19 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|20 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|21 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC