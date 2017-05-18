Thieves Steal Suburban That Was Being Used As A Hearse And Dump the Body
Hearses aren't the only vehicles used to shuttle the dearly departed back and forth to the funeral home. Other cars with large rear cargo space, including SUVs and minivans, can also be used for that purpose, including one tan SUV stolen from Bryan, Texas, reports KBTX .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|21 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Fri
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|Thu
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC