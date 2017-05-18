Thieves Steal Suburban That Was Being...

Thieves Steal Suburban That Was Being Used As A Hearse And Dump the Body

Hearses aren't the only vehicles used to shuttle the dearly departed back and forth to the funeral home. Other cars with large rear cargo space, including SUVs and minivans, can also be used for that purpose, including one tan SUV stolen from Bryan, Texas, reports KBTX .

