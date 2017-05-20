The Total Idiot's Guide To The 101st ...

The Total Idiot's Guide To The 101st Indianapolis 500

What's the deal with the race Fernando Alonso opted to do over the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix this year? It's the 101st running of the "greatest spectacle in racing," the Indianapolis 500, and it's perhaps the most prestigious oval race on earth. Here's the basic rundown in case you're new to this show.

Chicago, IL

