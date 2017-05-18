The Israeli Spy That Trump Burned Was The Single 'Most Valuable Source' On ISIS Plots
President Trump during his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, presumably right after he divulged above-top-secret information to an unfriendly country. Photo credit: A Russian government photographer, as no American journalists were allowed in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|6 hr
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|18 hr
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Wed
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
|Autel AutoLink AL619 OBDII CAN ABS And SRS Scan...
|May 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC