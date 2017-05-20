The Ford is strong with this one: The new Mustang takes after Darth Vader
May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth have passed, but we get excited for Star War-related news whenever we get it. And in the rare case when elements of the franchise are brought out into the real world, we get ecstatic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Dan1303
|181
|How to use IKEYCUTTER CONDOR XC-007 Master Seri... (May '16)
|22 hr
|SMH
|3
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|May 2
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|May 2
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC