That Time Hundreds Of People Thought Donald Trump's Casino Was Giving Them A Rolls-Royce
Sweepstakes! Gotta love 'em. Sure, in signing up for a contest, you're giving the green light to receive reams of junk mail in the future, but so what! Prizes are cool and fun! And in 1990, as Donald Trump opened one of his later-bankrupted Atlantic City casinos, customers had a chance to enter the "Raja's Riches" contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KESS V2 K-Suite 2.33 Free Download and Installa...
|20 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|May 2
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|May 2
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|May 2
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|May 2
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|May 2
|Ambrosio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC