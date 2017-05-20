Texas store's CEO sets plans in aftermath of fatal shooting
Dealer Rick Ford was about 15 minutes from his Nissan store in Greenville, Texas, on Tuesday evening when he got a shocking call from his general manager. Just minutes earlier, about 15 to 20 customers and employees ran and dove for cover amid multiple gunshots during a two-minute shootout that left three people dead on the showroom floor.
