Tesla names new HR head amid worker allegations

Tesla Inc. has replaced Arnnon Geshuri, vice president of human resources, with Gaby Toledano, a former executive at video game company Electronic Arts, amid employee claims of a harsh work environment at the EV maker's California assembly plant. In a blog post published Tuesday , the automaker said Geshuri, an eight-year veteran at the company, would be "taking a short break" before going on to a new project.

Chicago, IL

