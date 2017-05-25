Taco Bell robbery was an 'odd situation' says Indy 500 pole winner Scott Dixon

IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday just hours after winning the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 but the 36-year-old says the incident hasn't stripped him of any focus heading into the weekend. Much of that has to do with a Chip Ganassi Racing decision to not speak publicly about the ordeal which also victimized four-time IndyCar Series champion Dario Franchitti and Dixon's wife, Emma, at an Indianapolis-area Taco Bell drive thru.

