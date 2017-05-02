Shocking Video! Man Escapes Two VW Golf's And Death By a Split Second
Two Volkswagen Golfs lost control while travelling away from Leeds city centre Car crashed into railings around a crossing, causing significant damage Other car continued further along the road and collided with a central island Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward This is the horrifying moment a man escaped death by inches as an out-of-control car flipped past him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|lalaura
|32
|original Xhorse VVDI MB BGA TOOL--- it's all here (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|diyobd2
|5
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|10 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to use VVDI MB Tool Power adapter for W204 ...
|Tue
|uobd2
|1
|Free VVDI MB BGA 3.0.0 adds MB power adapter
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|VVDI Mercedes BGA Tool V3.0.0 Update (2017-05-02)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|MPPS V18 eu clone read, write, program ECU (Oct '16)
|Mon
|lalaura
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC