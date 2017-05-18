Shelby Goes Wide With its 2017 Super Snake Concept
Shelby American introduced its 2017 Shelby Super Snake wide-body concept at its corporate headquarters. The road racing-focused Mustang, which started out as a 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake , was designed and built at the company's facility in Las Vegas.
