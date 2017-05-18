Sebastien Ogier wins WRC Rally Portugal to increase series points advantage
Four-time defending series champion Sebastien Ogier increased his FIA World Rally Championship lead at Rally Portugal on Sunday with his second victory of the season by 15.6 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville. The wn was Ogier's 40th career WRC triumph and also matched the record of five Portugal wins of Finn Markku AlA©n.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Weird Shit Rolls Up At An American Muscle ...
|Sat
|Parden Pard
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|May 19
|rojiva
|312
|Chrysler may be testing a Hellcat 300
|May 18
|Skntired
|1
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|May 17
|House
|41
|Launch iCarScan 5 brand free software iDiag DHL... (Oct '15)
|May 13
|luzey
|4
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|May 10
|diyobd2
|2
|Could you please let me know if bmw multi tool ... (Jan '15)
|May 10
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC