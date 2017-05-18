Sebastien Ogier wins WRC Rally Portug...

Sebastien Ogier wins WRC Rally Portugal to increase series points advantage

Read more: AutoWeek

Four-time defending series champion Sebastien Ogier increased his FIA World Rally Championship lead at Rally Portugal on Sunday with his second victory of the season by 15.6 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville. The wn was Ogier's 40th career WRC triumph and also matched the record of five Portugal wins of Finn Markku AlA©n.

Chicago, IL

